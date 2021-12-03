Catullo's Italian opening up second location in Nocatee

Menu offerings range from gourmet pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and Italian desserts such as limoncello mascarpone cake.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Soon, people in Nocatee will be able to enjoy one of the city's best Italian dishes, Catullo's famous pear fiocchi!

Noctaa Catullo's Italian has announced the opening of their second location in the Nocatee Town Center in late 2022.

This full service restaurant is most known for their fresh pasta and authentic dishes. It will be located between Luxury Nail Spa and Palm Leaf Dental, in the shopping center anchored by Northeast Florida's largest Publix Supermarket.

The first Catullo's location opened in February 2019 in Jacksonville's San Pablo area by brothers Carl and Dave Catullo. Menu offerings range from gourmet pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and Italian classics to desserts such as limoncello mascarpone cake and pistachio ricotta cake.

Each dish is crafted using fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients for authenticity and quality. The line for a table often stretches down the sidewalk.

“Catullo’s may be the most authentic Italian experience in Northeast Florida,” said Rick Ray, Chairman and CEO of The PARC Group, Nocatee’s master developer. “We are excited that they are bringing their family owned and operated restaurant to Nocatee.”

With great shopping, charming places to eat and drink, and specialty services, the Nocatee Town Center is a popular destination for community residents and Jacksonville area locals alike.

To view other coming-soon concepts, check out Nocatee's Business Directory.