Catty Shack Ranch is mourning loss of largest tiger

The ranch says Nero could often be seen laying by the pool and playing with the floating ball when it came by.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Catty Shack Ranch is mourning the loss of it's oldest big cats this week.

Nero, a tiger, turned 19 on April 29. Catty Shack says he was the biggest cat at the ranch and was recently given the honor of being the first tiger to move into a new habitat.

Catty Shack says old age caught up with Nero and "the decision was made to guide him on his way to the Rainbow Bridge."

"Nero did not just enjoy the habitat, the pool, or his toys; Nero enjoyed his life. He was a calm giant who knew how to play the game and require that the caretakers give him chicken to move out of his habitat (so it could be cleaned) and again to move back into it," said the facility on Facebook.