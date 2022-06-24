'Pure joy:' Leaders of Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine react to Roe vs. Wade decision

May Oliver hopes Florida makes abortion "unthinkable" and is removed from the state constitution.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Catholic Church has long been on the pro-life side of the abortion issue.

The Diocese of St. Augustine supports Catholic churches in 17 counties in northeast and central Florida.

"Pure joy, pure joy." That’s how May Oliver described her feelings Friday after hearing the Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision.

"It’s been 50 years of looking at a law that is unfair and unconstitutional," she said.

Oliver is the Director of the Diocese’ Human Life and Dignity Office. She also started Florida’s March for Life 17 years ago that takes place in St. Augustine every year.

"We’ve had up to about 4,000 people," she noted, talking about people marching against abortion.

"In Florida alone, we’ve lost over 3,600,000 children," Oliver said. "Now we can look forward to a future where that isn’t going to happen."

Florida's lawmakers recently passed a bill that will outlaw abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

"Our state for the most part will be a state the does provide abortions, but we hope we can make abortion unthinkable and hopefully remove it from our state constitution," she explained.

Oliver leads the Diocese of St. Augustine efforts to provide help to women with unplanned pregnancies.

"In this diocese, we have a pretty sophisticated network of both pregnancy centers, maternity homes and assistance for women who have gone through abortion."

Oliver said the March for Life will continue because it provides information to the public about services for pregnant women and new mothers.