Catalytic converter theft leaves Jacksonville woman stunned with high repair bill

Marie Humphress says someone recently stole the catalytic converter from her 2007 Toyota Prius.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Marie Humphress started her 2007 Toyota Prius, she knew immediately there was a problem.

"I sounded like a motorcycle and a lawnmower together, it sounded awful," said Humphress.

On October 14, someone stole the catalytic converter from Humphress' Prius.

"The criminals sawed off my catalytic converter, my 02 sensors, and my exhaust," she said.

Humphress lives in Villas of Estancia. The condo community has roving patrol and parking enforcement around 9 p.m. and the theft was after midnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

"The officer that came told me they had an anonymous tip the night before that someone was stealing catalytic converters," Humphress said.

Humphress was stunned by the theft but floored by the cost to replace what was stolen. Sadly, she lost her job during the pandemic.

"The catalytic converter is 3-thousand dollars and the 02 sensors are $300 and I need two of those," she said.

Humphress is a renter with renter's insurance. But neither renters nor auto insurance will cover the loss. It is not part of either policy.

Humphress said she's always felt safe in her community, until now. She believes the condo's roving security failed to protect her property.

"Instead of having security we have a glorified parking attendant," said Humphress.

She wants the HOA to cover her loss but discovered it is not that simple.

The HOA told On Your Side it regrets what happened but its liability extends only to the common property.

Therefore it is not liable.

According to reports, right now, catalytic converter theft is on the rise because of a jump in the price of precious metals.

Stay-at-home orders have left many cars sitting unattended for months, leaving them open to catalytic converter theft.

It’s also possible that people are getting more desperate for quick cash since financial hardship is increasing around the world due to the pandemic.

What Can You Do to Protect Your Car’s Catalytic Converter?

Consider these tips to help protect your car from catalytic converter theft:

When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter — this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Calibrate your car’s alarm to set off when it detects vibration.

Marie Humphress said she's going to work with her neighbors to minimize the chances of this happening again.