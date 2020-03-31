JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people not only here in the United States but all around the world. Every day more people are infected and the death toll continues to rise. Several states are on lockdown and our seniors are at high risk of catching COVID-19. But through it all there is a lot of good happening here on our First Coast.

The Voice contestant Cassidy Lee recently stopped by Brooks Rehabilitation at Bartram Park to sing to some of the residents there.

The seniors can’t have visitors, they’re confined to their rooms and they can’t have any group activities. But Lee wanted to help lift the residents' spirits, so she stood outside their windows and sang songs to the residents for two hours.

"It was sad that it had to be through a window, but it was really nice that I could play music for them," she said, "and kind of make them all have a better day because we're kind of struggling through this and adjusting to this new normal that is happening.”

Lee says she got a message from a lady on her Instagram whose father is a resident at the facility. Lee says the lady thanked her for stopping by and spending time singing to her father. Lee says the woman told her she really appreciated her lifting her dad’s spirits.

