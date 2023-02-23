First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida surgeon general visit USF to announce cancer initiative

DeSantis is a cancer survivor and has been active in promoting cancer research across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida's top doctor were in Tampa on Thursday to host a roundtable at the University of South Florida.

During the roundtable, she announced the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative, which is meant to help streamline cancer care for doctors and patients.

“Through this collaborative we need to empower Floridians with the most accurate, up-to-date information so that we can make better positions to put ourselves and our families in the driver’s seat to hopefully prevent or catch a cancer diagnosis early,” DeSantis said during the roundtable.

“At the end of the day, we really hope this collaborative looks at this moment in time as an opportunity to reanalyze and rethink the way that we approach cancer care in the state of Florida,” she continued. “As somebody who has personally lived through hell, I cannot thank this collaborative enough for your service, for your time and for your unwavering commitment to find solutions to ultimately saving lives and giving people like me hope.”

Florida Cancer Connect is an "initiative created by First Lady Casey DeSantis in partnership with the Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration," according to its website.

The first lady is a cancer survivor.

She was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida and Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Orange Park.

Casey DeSantis' cancer diagnosis was first announced publicly in October 2021. She finished her last chemotherapy treatment in January. Then, in March 2022, Gov. DeSantis announced she was "cancer-free."

Casey DeSantis, a former Emmy-winning television personality, has taken an active role in her husband's administration. She has spearheaded efforts touching everything from mental health to substance abuse and education.

The Ohio native has a bachelor's degree in economics from the College of Charleston. She's an equestrian, with three national titles.