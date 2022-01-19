Cases of COVID-19 surge in schools, parents say officials are celebrating too early

"On this side of town, where I live, my community is hurting."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "We're on the forefront of getting lives back to normal." That's how Mayor Lenny Curry responded to First Coast News' questions about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in schools. However, the response is met with criticism from parents who said officials are celebrating too early.

In the largest three counties; Duval County Public Schools, more than 6,300 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 5,100 students. In St. John's, 708 students and 180 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. In Clay County, nearly 500 students and 140 staff members caught the virus. In all three counties, hundreds of students have to quarantine.

While officials have pushed to keep schools open, parents such as Nubian Roberts believe they're going at it the wrong way. She has three children who attend school in Duval County Public Schools.

"I'm disgusted a little bit with the way things are being handled," Roberts said. "On this side of town, where I live, my community is hurting."

With no contact tracing, schools kept open and optional masking; to Roberts, none of that is helping. Especially, when cases recently surged in schools. She said her family does not know what is going on in schools.

"We're just hoping and praying that if COVID hits our family, we'll be able to just pull through," Roberts added.

The Florida Times Union reported 529 new cases within DCPS. As of Tuesday, the Times-Union said that is an all-time high for new cases within a 24 hour period. First Coast News reached out to the St. Johns County School District, regarding the high number of positive cases as of Wednesday. Kyle Dresback, the district's Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services, told First Coast News its "continuing to make sure parents know what is going on."

"Of course we're trying to be as transparent as possible," Dresback said.

As a parent, Roberts believes more needs to be done to tackle the high numbers before it gets worse.