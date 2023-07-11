x
Carrabba's in St. Augustine evacuated due to fire

Credit: St. Johns County Fire Rescue
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: The scene was cleared before noon and people were allowed back into the restaurant. No injuries were reported

A St. Augustine chain restaurant was evacuated due to a fire Tuesday. Firefighters in St. Johns County and St. Augustine responded to the blaze at Carrabba's Italian Grill just after 11 a.m.

