Goodbye, Caroline Eddy: Civil War shipwreck reburied near St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, an archaeology team in St. Augustine painstakingly unearthed a historic shipwreck.

However, you would never know it if you walked by, as it's been swallowed by the sand once again.

Archaeologists believe the wreck was that of the Caroline Eddy, a cargo ship built in Maine for the Union Army during the Civil War. It was later used as a merchant ship.

It was a team from the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) that finished uncovering the ship.

In November, a nor’easter's winds and waves pushed the sand off part of the ship’s hull. It had been buried for decades.

This past weekend, it was reburied.

"It would take millions of dollars to preserve the timbers if they were removed from this context," Archaeologist Chuck Meide previously told First Coast News.

After archaeologists finished documenting the wreck, they covered it with sand which will actually help the shipwreck because it will be more preserved under 9-10 feet of sand.

Samples and photos were taken of the Caroline Eddy before it was buried.

A ship that met its fate on the sand and will now be protected by it.

Before: