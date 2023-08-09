'Traumatizing': Victim speaks out as Jacksonville police search for carjacker

A single mother from Jacksonville was pushed from her car during a carjacking in the middle of the afternoon. Police want help identifying the suspect in the crime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was nothing to indicate that the afternoon of August 28t would be different than any other day, but after a carjacking in broad daylight, a single mother from Jacksonville lost more than just her car.

It was a simple trip to the Gate gas station at the corner of Park and Forest streets.

"Next thing you know, after I pump my gas, I get in my car and just sit down and turn my car on, just regularly turn my car on," said Farrakhana Muhammad. But what happened next was anything but regular.

"He just walks up to my door and opens it, just full blown open it," said Muhammad, "and I'm like are you joking right now, and he was like 'get the F out your car', he said it calm, then it got aggressive. He snatched my chain, he scratched me across the chest and pushed me out of the car."

Police are now looking for the man who they say is the suspect in the case and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Muhammad's car was eventually found in Arlington and returned to her, but she'll never get back the sense of trust and security that she had before the carjacking.



"That's traumatizing, a young woman, especially a black young woman, that's just traumatizing and I'd never really think it'd happen to me," said Muhammad, who said now she's often fearful when going through everyday errands in public.

"I actually went to pump gas this morning after I dropped my son off, I had to lock my door and look around," said Muhammad, "I had to take extra precaution, I never thought I would have to do that, but I have to do that."

Police hope that someone will be able to identify the suspect in the case through photos released online Friday morning so they can catch him and prevent him from committing another crime.

In the meantime, Muhammad plans to take personal safety classes to protect her and her son in case something happens again.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is eligible for a reward up to $3,000. If you have information about the suspect you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.