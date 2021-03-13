Caregivers, seniors get COVID-19 vaccine at federal Gatewall Mall site

State Senator Audrey Gibson organized the one-day event 'We Care - Each One Gets One.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could call it a BOGO event. Caregivers who brought someone 65 years of age and older to the federal COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville's Northside Saturday could get a shot as well.

“If it wasn’t important, she wasn’t going to bring us," Masie Brown said.

Ishmael and Masie Brown came out to the Gateway Mall to get their coronavirus shot, along with their daughter.

“She took us to get ours, and she came to get hers. I do thank her for that," Masie Brown said.

“Today was a good day to make a great decision," Carolyn Jenkins-Meekins said.

Jenkins-Meekins also rolled up her sleeve for Senator Gibson's event.

“So many people are anxious who are not of age per se to get the vaccine, so with having the caregiver and adding that little piece of inclusivity was amazing," Jenkins-Meekins said.

FEMA already says caregivers who are not paid can also get their vaccine, but Senator Gibson says she wants to get more people vaccinated.

Gibson would like to see more seniors and African-Americans get the COVID-19 shot since the Gateway location hasn't been using all its available vaccinations each day.

“It’s an alternative for us to get vaccinations in arms faster and keeping both the caregiver and senior safe. That helps us to get back to our families sooner rather than later and our friends. That’s my thought," Gibson said.

“The vaccination really does alleviate a lot of the angst that I had. I will continue to wear my mask," Jenkins-Meekins said.