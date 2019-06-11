JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was such a spectacular crash scene, it seemed to defy the laws of nature, but as a high school physics teacher assures First Coast News -- it didn’t.

“The first thing, obviously I notice, is just the amount of damage here,” Andrew Jackson High School teacher George Teuber said Tuesday evening.

Monday night, a Camaro clipped a curb on Port Arthur Road, traversed roughly 80 feet that included jumping a ditch about nine feet across and crashing through a wooden fence before slamming through the back wall, living room and front wall of a home. It finally came to rest on the front lawn.

“You’ve got to have a lot of momentum to blow through a house like this,” Teuber assured.

On the night of the crash, next-door neighbor Robert Mills told First Coast News he heard the impact, then came outside immediately.

“They were sitting there watching TV and the car went between them sitting on the couch, and the television,” he said after talking with the couple living at the home with their two dogs.

The woman, who told First Coast News she was enjoying a “Sherlock Holmes” movie starring Robert Downey Jr. when the car came crashing through, said she suffered a broken foot but no more.

“He hit the curb and pretty much went airborne, right through their back yard and right through the house,” Mills said.

The home sits immediately east of the intersection of Davis Parkway and San Pablo Road South. Davis essentially becomes Port Arthur Road on the east side of the intersection but takes an immediate turn to parallel San Pablo. It appeared that the car must have been heading east and, for whatever reason, failed to stop or navigate the sharp curve.

Teuber explained a basic formula that could determine how fast the car was going.

“Mass times velocity equals force times time,” he recited. In other words, if three of those items are known, the fourth can be solved.

But precise answers are elusive. A cursory search online showed the weight of a Camaro – at least the 2020 model – ranging between about 3,300 pounds and 4,100 pounds. There was no telling how long the crash took beginning to end. Also, determining force would be a complex exercise unto itself.

“Without knowing how much force it took to get through all those different pieces of the house, it’s really hard to say,” Teuber cautioned.

“This is an impact,” he said, pointing first to a picture of the curb, which the car crushed.

“Technically all this is high friction,” he then said of the soft grassy area and ditch between the curb and the house, “so that’s an impact. This fence is an impact, the back wall is an impact.”

Assuming all of those variables could be known, Teuber said, there’s also the uncertainty whether the driver was coherent and trying to stop the car.

“If he’s trying to stop, my gut is he’s going, like, 80-plus,” Teuber said.

On the other hand, the driver might have been incapacitated by a medical emergency or other cause, something hinted by the neighbor-turned-witness.

“The engine was revving [after the car stopped],” he recalled, suggesting that the driver’s faculties were compromised. “The guy was passed out behind the wheel and his foot just stayed on the accelerator.”

Given that hypothetical, Teuber offered, “If his foot is on the floor and he keeps accelerating until the car essentially can’t move any more, then it could be as low as maybe 50.”

The reasoning, he said, is that constant pressure on the gas pedal would mean the car didn’t need as much initial speed and momentum to continue through so many obstacles.

Another observation seemed to bear out that explanation.

“I don’t see any skid marks, so the jury’s out,” Teuber said after viewing scene photos and video. “Is he trying to stop? Not sure.”

As the family figures out next steps – including where to stay for the time being – the woman’s mother told First Coast News that her daughter doesn’t want to go back inside the house at all. But the couple – who declined to speak on camera or elaborate in detail – were conspicuously cordial and trying to remain optimistic despite their misfortune and narrow escape.

“No formula for luck, right?” I asked Teuber.

“That is something that even physics can’t explain,” he agreed.