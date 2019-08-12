JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of a San Pablo neighborhood are reeling after two cars crashed into two homes next door to one another in the span of just one month.

Neighbors told First Coast News both crashes happened in the 4300 block of Port Arthur Road, just one month apart from each other. The most recent crash happened Saturday while the homeowners were away, but their two dogs were inside. Neighbors said one of the dogs did not survive.

Residents told First Coast News they want a guardrail put up in the neighborhood to prevent the same thing from happening a third time.

First Coast News is working to gather more information about what led up to the crash. We reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information but did not get a response.

The first crash happened Nov. 4 when a Camaro drove through a house next door from William Davis Parkway and went through the living room and out the front of the house. The driver was rushed to Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

In that incident, first responders said a woman was sitting on a couch inside the home watching TV when the car drove between her and the television. She told First Coast News she broke her foot after the crash caused something to fall on her foot. That home still remains boarded up a month later.