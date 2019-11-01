TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida firefighter hopes his story will prompt a manufacturer to let people know about a problem being reported by drivers across the country.

Brad Yates is still wrapping his head around how his 2005 Cadillac XLR suddenly became roofless as he drove down Interstate-75 in Georgia.

He said the fiberglass panel on his convertible was closed and secure during a multi-hour road trip. In the final hours, he said he heard faint road noise and then a loud "bang."

"Instantly, it was like all the windows were rolled down," Yates said. "You never think that a structural component of the car is going to fly off while you’re driving down the road."

He said the rainy weather at the time likely kept other drivers from being nearby when his roof went flying. After he pulled over, he pulled out his phone and asked Google for an explanation.

"You get online and people are talking about this. I found posts from 2010," Yates said. "It’s aggravating that I had no clue this was even a potential to happen."

General Motors, the manufacturer, began looking into the complaints after a First Coast News investigation into another complaint nearly identical to Yates'. Last week, a GM spokesperson said the probe is still pending.

Francesca Giannini was driving the same 2005 Cadillac XLR in a school zone when her roof went flying into the wind. Both Yates and Giannini believe owners of the vehicle should be better informed of the potential hazard. No injuries were reported from their incidents.

"It’s not like I’m going to go search online, 'Hey, will my roof fly off?'" Yates said. "I was going 70 miles an hour, you know, there may be someone tomorrow going 70 miles an hour and really cause a bad accident."

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration has recorded six other instances of the discontinued luxury vehicle losing its top. No recalls have been issued.

Attorney John Phillips in Jacksonville said often these cases come down to money.

"Unfortunately, car manufacturers...aren't motivated until there are enough injuries. There's a cost-benefit analysis equation," Phillips said. "But it's only matter of time before one of these heavy pieces of flying debris hits somebody's windshield and kills a family of four. Then what? We're too late."