A 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries Saturday after his car wound up in a retention pond due to a crash State Road 9B at Old St. Augustine Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was driving northbound in a 2010 Chevy Impala when his car struck a 2017 Kia Soul heading in the same direction.

The Impala then traveled off the roadway and into a retention pond, where it became submerged.

The driver of the Kia Soul came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of SR-9, FHP said.

The driver of the Impala was pulled from the submerged vehicle and rushed to a local hospital, JFRD said.