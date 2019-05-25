One person is critically injured after a car wound up submerged in a retention pond due to a crash on northbound Interstate-95 at Exit 333 at the 9B interchange on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The patient was pulled from the submerged vehicle and rushed to a local hospital, JFRD said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if other vehicles were involved.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue is also responding to the scene.

