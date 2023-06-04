Car hits Arlington coffee shop less than a week after opening

A Grounds of Grace employee said she saw the car hit the side of the building. She said the driver stumbled away and police caught up with him two blocks away.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a week after opening, the Grounds of Grace coffee shop was hit by a car.

"I heard a really loud sound," Grounds of Grace employee, Dakota Harrell, said. "I looked up I saw that a vehicle had been hit on University Boulevard and another vehicle coming into our parking lot with its tire missing."

She never could have imagined what would happen next.

"I thought they were coming in fairly fast to park when suddenly I heard the bang of them hitting the side of our building. I jumped out of our building to see if everyone was okay and noticed that the vehicle had actually gone through the fence of our neighbor," she says.

Harrell said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. She said the driver stumbled out of the car and asked her not to call 911. She said police caught up with him two blocks away.

"We were just talking about with the officer if this would have happened just a little bit sooner there were 80, 90 kids out here, and so by the grace of god this happened just after these kids went home," shop owner, Ron Armstrong, said.

Grounds of Grace is next door to the Carpenter's Shop Center, an organization dedicated to serving local youth.

"God says to give thanks and all thanks we're just giving thanks that none of our children none of our staff none of our teenagers no one was on property when this happened," Carpenter Shop Center Founder and CEO, Cheryl Wilder, said.

Together, Grounds of Grace and the Carpenter's Shop Center swept and started to rebuild.