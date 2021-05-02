Car drives through side of Fleming Island apartment building; 6 units evacuated

Clay County Fire Rescue said crews evaluated two people at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — No one was seriously hurt when a car crashed through the side of an apartment building in Fleming Island Friday afternoon.

Clay County Fire Rescue was called to the 2200 block of Marsh Hawk Lane before 2 p.m., according to the fire department's Twitter page. Six apartments were evacuated due to the crash.

The Clay County Building Department was called to the scene to inspect the structure, Clay County Fire Rescue said in its tweet.

Two people were evaluated at the scene, but no patients had to be taken to the hospital, according to Clay County Fire Rescue on Twitter.