JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously hurt when the car they were in drove through a home in the San Pablo area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It happened in the 4300 block of Port Arthur Road, JFRD said in a tweet sent around 8 p.m.

One person was sitting on a couch when the car crashed into the home but was not hurt, a JFRD spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

