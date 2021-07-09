Car crashes through medical practice in St. Augustine

The representative says though the building was occupied, there were no injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a medical practice in St. Augustine on Friday afternoon

A media representative for Flagler Health says the location where the car drove into is a leased space and another medical practice is currently leasing it.

There was only one person inside at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

The St. Johns Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the vehicle hit the structure but there was no major structural damage.

SJSO says the driver was a woman in her 40s who mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove into the building.