JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Metro Diner on Hendricks Avenue was taped off after a car crashed into the side of the building Monday evening.

Witnesses tell First Coast News the restaurant was closed at the time of the crash. A man told First Coast News he saw the driver exit his vehicle through his passenger door.

This location was featured on an episode of Guy Fieri's Divers Drive-Ins and Dives.

Workers at the restaurant say the location closes at 3 p.m. and no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

The restaurant expects to be closed Tuesday.