JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Metro Diner on Hendricks Avenue is taped off after a car crashed into the side of the building Monday evening.

Witnesses tell First Coast News the restaurant was closed at the time of the crash. A man told First Coast News he saw the driver exit his vehicle through his passenger door.

This location was featured on an episode of Guy Fieri's Divers Drive-Ins and Dives.

Workers at the restaurant say the location closes at 3 p.m. and no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

The restaurant expects to be closed Tuesday.

First Coast News is on the scene and working to gather more information.