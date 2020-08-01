ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into the Old Time Pottery building in Orange Park Wednesday night, according to a nearby business.

A viewer submitted a photo to First Coast News that shows a red vehicle inside the Old Time Pottery building on Blanding Boulevard.

Cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on the scene. First Coast News is working to find out about any possible injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.

First Coast News has a crew heading to the scene.