A car has crashed into the boardwalk near Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach Sunday.

A viewer sent the photo into First Coast News and reported that no one was injured, but the driver fled the scene. According to a First Coast News Photographer, there are dogs on scene.

BREAKING NEWS: @NeptBchPolice are investigating near the Lemon Bar after a car crashed near the beach access boardwalk. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CjA76Y2aZY— Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) October 1, 2018

