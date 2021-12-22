Christmas songs that could cause a car crash

International research indicates that certain Christmas songs lead to a higher rate of distracted driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are just days away from one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

However, recent studies suggest that song that you might listen to in the car to get you in the holiday spirit might actually make you more likely to get into a car accident.

It's practically a Christmas checklist: Presents, family members and of course, some Christmas tunes to get you in the festive mood.

But when it comes to the holliest and jolliest of jingles, is it possible that your music can move you from happy to hazardous?

According to multiple international studies, songs with at least 120 beats per minute are more likely to cause distracted driving.

Many popular Christmas songs find themselves on this list:

1. Gene Autry, ‘Frosty the Snowman’, 172 BPM

2. Mariah Carey, ‘All I want For Christmas’, 150 BPM

3. José Feliciano, ‘Feliz Navidad’, 149 BPM

4. Jackson 5, ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’, 147 BPM

This isn't to say that we're being a Grinch and telling you not to listen to Christmas music when you've packed up your sleigh and headed off to Grandma's house.