Car crash in Putnam County; level 2 mass casualty incident

A level 2 mass casualty incident can be more than 10 patients. At least two people were life-flighted.

POMONA PARK, Fla. — A car crash in Pomona Park in Putnam County is a level 2 mass casualty incident, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

The accident took place off Highway 17 near Paradise Shores Road Saturday night.

Mass casualty events usually mean the local agency's resources are being totally expended and other agencies are assisting. PCFR had at least eight units on the scene.

PCFR says a UF Health TraumaOne helicopter was launched for patient transport. The ShandsCair 1 helicopter, which launches from UF Health Shands Hospital, was also deployed.

Highway 17 was shut down for TraumaOne to land on the road. Traffic was still being diverted at 10 p.m. Saturday.