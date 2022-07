Jacksonville Fire Rescue is on the scene. This is a developing story.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are trapped and one person is dead after a car accident in Jacksonville involving multiple cars, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue posted on social media.

The accident took place at the 7800 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard.

Update 10:01 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that all lanes of Argyle Forest Boulevard are closed.