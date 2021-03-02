Caught on Camera: JSO investigates unmarked tow truck stealing vehicle from driveway

According to authorities, there is a rise of thieves stealing people's catalytic converters for the precious metal inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A San Marco man who woke up one morning to an empty driveway and his car gone wants others to be aware of what happened to him after a bizarre experience.

Police say he is the victim of a crime that is on the rise throughout most of our region.

“I’m working remotely, and my office is facing my driveway," Michael Sittner said. "When I went to my office at about nine in the morning to fire up the computer and start work, I noticed my car was gone."

Michael Sittner's neighbor's doorbell camera captured the theft.

“I was just so surprised," Sittner recalled. "It was so hard to believe."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the video shows an unmarked white tow truck pulling into Sittner's driveway, turning the lights off and taking off with his car last Monday. Sittner said he had the emergency brake engaged, and he always locks his doors.

“The police called me Tuesday night, and they told me that the vehicle had been found," Sittner said. "It was towed about a mile, mile and a half from where I live.”

Police say they found the 2004 Toyota Prius abandoned on the side of the road and missing the catalytic converter, along with several wires.

Police say a crime like this can be hard to prevent, but they do have some tips to make your vehicle less of a target.

“We’ve had 47 catalytic converters stolen over the last year," Capt. Ryan Smith said.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Captain Ryan Smith said the thefts are also on the rise in his county, particularly at lots where lots of vehicles are parked.

“They saw them off of cars," Smith said. "They take the precious metals out of those catalytic converters, and then they try to sell them on secondary markets to make money."

A catalytic converter is an exhaust control device that reduces toxic pollutants. A thief can make about $200 per catalytic converter.

Smith said if possible, park in a garage. If you do not have a garage, try to park in a well-lit area. You can also install a car alarm.

“Causing $3,000 worth of damage is really tough to get through, and I’m very thankful I have some insurance cover it," Sittner said.

Sittner still had to pay a $500 deductible.

“It’s a really hard time for everybody, and I can only imagine if they didn’t have the insurance to cover a theft and having to replace a vehicle in these times," Sittner said. "I think that would be very emotionally draining."