New cannabis dispensary set to open in Orange Park

The statement from the company did not include an expected opening date.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A cannabis dispensary is set to open in Orange Park.

Planet 13 announced the first of it's planned Florida locations in a statement on Thursday.

The dispensary will be located in the suburb of Jacksonville near the Orange Park Walmart Superstore and the St. John's River.

"We've been heads down working hard on our Florida expansion," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "...This is the first signed lease of our initial six planned neighborhood style stores, all focused on major population centers and heavily trafficked retail locations."

Planet 13 cultivates, produces and dispenses their products in Las Vegas and Orange County, California.