Canine Deputy Drago has passed away

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is sad to report the death of Canine Deputy Drago.

Drago and his handler were on a training exercise on Tuesday when Drago suffered a heat-related injury. He was immediately transported to a veterinarian clinic for treatment.

Drago was stabilized, began to show signs of recovery and was released to go home with his handler. Unfortunately, when his handler was checking on him throughout the evening it was discovered Drago had passed away.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “It really hurts to lose a member of the CCSO family. Drago was one of our most senior Canine Deputies and his loss will be felt within our K9 program and our CCSO family.”