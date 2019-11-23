JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday evening in honor of missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl Taylor Williams.

The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. at Losco Park. Attendees can also make monetary donations for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Taylor Williams' honor. Toys will also be collected in her honor. The toy donations will go to children who have been in unfortunate circumstances and may be in foster homes for Christmas.

The vigil is organized by Jacksonville mother Amanda Simpson, who has been following Taylor William's story from the beginning. Simpson is part of the Facebook group "Justice for Taylor Williams" through the "Red Shoe Crime District."

Taylor Williams was reported missing in early November by her mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams. On Nov. 12, human remains believed to be Taylor Williams were uncovered in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Ala., according to law enforcement. JSO is awaiting a positive ID from an autopsy and DNA comparison before confirming if the remains are, in fact, Taylor Williams.

Brianna Williams was arrested shortly after and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. However, she was taken to the hospital instead of jail after a suicide attempt left her in serious condition.

She was moved from the hospital to Duval County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to JSO records.

