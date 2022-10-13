MAD DADS host candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton

Police say Gabrielle Bolton was murdered by her boyfriend last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for the family of a woman allegedly killed in a domestic violence incident inside a Moncrief home last month.

A member of MAD DADS, the organization hosting the vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton, says there has been over a dozen murders involving youth in just this year.

MAD DADS is community organization that wants to help put an end to violence.

"We're going to have a speaker or two that's going to address the crowd about domestic violence, it is domestic violence awareness month, so we just want to bring it to the forefront," said AJ Jordan.

Bolton's family says the man accused of killing her, Isaiah Jamal Greene, was her boyfriend.

A police report says Bolton suffered trauma to her head and that noticeable foul play was involved.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said an unknown man ran from the scene on foot. Investigators say they later identified that person as Greene, who lived at the residence.

A police report indicates that a witness told police that green called her around 7:30 a.m. and stated quote, "she's lying and cheating on me" and "I didn't mean to do it".

Police say a search warrant was executed, and the victim was found in the back room the report said.

Bolton's mother told MAD DADS that Bolton was an intelligent and great girl who was in the process of going into the military and actually wanted to go to school to be a prosecutor.

"Young people just you know if you are in that situation reach out and tell somebody because we don't want any more people dead due to domestic violence and gun violence," said Jordan.