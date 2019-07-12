JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mobile users, click here to watch.

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday night for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, whose remains were found in Alabama days after she was reported missing in Jacksonville.

The vigil is hosted by Safe Haven of NE FL at 6108 Arlington Road in Jacksonville at 7 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Taylor Williams was reported missing in early November by her mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams. On Nov. 12, human remains later confirmed to be Taylor Williams were uncovered in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Ala., according to law enforcement.

Brianna Williams was arrested shortly after and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. However, she was taken to the hospital instead of jail after a suicide attempt left her in serious condition.

She was moved from the hospital to Duval County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to JSO records.

Prosecutors later filed a third felony charge against Brianna Williams.

According to the charging document obtained by First Coast News Wednesday, Brianna Williams is currently charged with two counts of culpable child neglect and one count of lying to law enforcement officers.

The third count was upped to a felony based on the fact that Taylor Williams was under 16.

