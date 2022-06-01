Candidates running for Jacksonville Sheriff weigh in on Mike Williams living in Nassau County at community forum

First Coast News had the chance to talk to the candidates running for Sheriff about Sheriff Mike Williams living in Nassau County.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections.

Dozens of contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum in Jacksonville Tuesday. It provided an opportunity for the community to directly ask them questions.

Candidates for the Jacksonville Sheriff were in attendance and addressed gun violence in the city. They also discussed the importance of earning the trust of every community, and why it's paramount to keep the sheriff accountable.

First Coast News had the chance to talk to the candidates running for Sheriff about Sheriff Mike Williams living in Nassau County.

"If you're gonna be the watchman of the city and stand on the wall to protect the city, you also must live in the city," said Wayne Clark.

Dr. Tony Cummings says the news of Williams living outside Duval was not shocking.

"I'm not surprised, and I hate to say that because I told the folks back in 2019 when I ran for sheriff against Mike Williams... I told him I felt like he was way in over his head," said Cummings.

"I just say that there had always been some rumors," said Lakesha Burton. "So, the fact that he acknowledged that he's moved and he's believing that according to his interpretation of the state law that supersedes the charter. We have to see what the attorneys say and city council say."

Ken Jefferson also weighed in.

"The people of Duval County elected a sheriff to protect and serve them. All 850 square miles of Duval County. He has no jurisdiction in Nassau County," said Jefferson.