Candidates for Florida governor campaigning for votes along the First Coast

Former Congressman Charlie Crist attended an event in Downtown Jacksonville and Gov. DeSantis was at a campaign event in Orange park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Friday morning Former Congressman Charlie Crist attended Operation Save Our Son’s 10th anniversary in Downtown Jacksonville. It’s an organization that empowers young men in the community.

More than 150 boys from 12 different high schools attended Friday. A big topic was gun violence and how to prevent it from happening.

First Coast News talked with Crist after the event was over, and he told us he attended the event to show his support.

He also talked about the importance of voting and encouraging those to do so if they haven't already. Crist says if he is elected he wants to make it easier to vote and give women the right to choose.

"Governor DeSantis has torn our Florida apart, and it's almost like he wakes up every morning thinking well what group can I beat on today," said Crist. "You know whether it's LGBTQ, people of color, or women. I mean the list goes on and on, and I think Florida has had enough of that. Let's come together because this is the United States of America."

Meanwhile, DeSantis was at Orange Park today at his campaign event his main message is that he wants to continue to keep Florida free.

At is campaign he talked about how as governor he kept businesses open throughout the pandemic, he protected parental rights in education and kept woke gender ideology out of the classroom.

“I have not taken a single poll since I've been governor, you know my view on leadership is that I don’t put my finger in the wind and try to contort myself to whatever sudden breeze of passion may be out there with the electorate," said DeSantis. "No my job is to be leader."