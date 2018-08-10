RIVERSIDE — You may have seen a Yes on 13 bus driving through Jacksonville Sunday morning.

This was just one stop on its statewide tour to phase out greyhound racing in Florida by asking voters to vote yes on Amendment 13 in this upcoming election. The bus caught the eye of many people.

Volunteers with the Yes on 13 Campaign spread this message to people going to church.

Carla Wilson says she adopted her first greyhound in 1996 and works with different adoption groups.

“We’ve seen firsthand how a lot of these dogs are treated. That’s why this issue is so important to us to tell the public that greyhound racing is cruel and inhumane,” Wilson said.

This is the first time that Amendment 13 is on the Florida election ballot.

But the Committee to Support Greyhounds is hoping it’s the last time.

Jennifer Newcome, the committee chair denies claims that greyhounds are treated poorly, saying the dogs are healthy throughout their time spent at the track.

“[People should] go out to the track, see for themselves, watch the dogs, interact with the trainers, and see them in their natural element, and you’ll see they’re happy, healthy and loved,” Newcome said.

Newcome says thousands of workers depend on the greyhound racing industry to make a living.

Yes on 13 volunteers feel the industry has run its course.

“People are excited about this issue, they’re excited about the amendment and they want to vote yes for the dogs,” Wilson said.

© 2018 WTLV