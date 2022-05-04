Florida little league team reverses decision, allows boy with Down syndrome to finish season

Cameron Cody missed three games after the league restricted his playing time citing safety concerns for the other players.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Lakewood Ranch Little League reinstated Cameron Cody to his team without restrictions after 10 Tampa Bay aired a story about how and why he had been initially kicked off the team.

Randy Cody, Cameron's father contacted 10 Tampa Bay after he was told his son was no longer allowed to play in the minors division of the Lakewood Ranch Little League. The decision was made with just two games left in the regular season and Randy got the news via text message minutes after Cameron had hit his first-ever in-the-park homerun.

Cameron turned 13-years-old in April but because he has Down syndrome, Randy said the coaches all come together to evaluate him at the start of every season to determine which division best suits his skills. This season they collectively agreed another year in the minors was best with kids that are usually between the ages of seven to ten.

Randy says despite his age, Cameron isn't the best, biggest, or fastest in the minors division but towards the end of this season, he finally started to improve.

"It takes a lot of repetition with him but through lots of repetition, lots of hard work, he just gravitated to baseball," said Randy who calls the baseball field an equalizer for Cameron because it's the only place in his life where he feels like a typical kid.

Randy and his wife Jeanne were devastated when they learned about the decision to keep Cameron from playing. Randy said the move came after a parent on another team sent an e-mail to the league president claiming Cameron was a safety liability because he's bigger and older than other kids.

"This is his only real, true joy and it’s being taken away from him," Randy told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday after Cameron had already missed two games.

Word of Cameron's situation traveled quickly and by 4 pm Wednesday, an e-mail was sent to Lakewood Ranch Little League families and stakeholders saying in part:

Given that the season is almost over, some influential people put their heads together and determined the best plan for ALL is to let Cameron finish out his season with his team without any further restrictions.

The Cody family is relieved and eager to see their son doing what he loves most. After missing the team's first playoff game Tuesday, Cameron will be back out there Thursday night for game 2.