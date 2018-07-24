CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. -- There are times in our lives where life can rock you, making you ask yourself 'Why me?' That's the question 14-year-old Camden Lang is asking after an accident left him with a broken back and two broken legs. His family is now asking for your help as Camden makes his recovery.

Earlier this month, Camden was struck from behind by a car while he was pushing the golf cart he was riding that ran out of power in a Georgia neighborhood. Camden suffered two broken legs and a broken back from the accident.

First Coast News spoke to Camden’s father, Mark Lang, and he explained how people can help out the family.

“He may have a year at recovery ahead of him. We’re not sure when he’ll be able to try and think about stairs, but it won’t be anytime soon," Mark said.

The spare room on the first floor of the family's home is now Camden’s. Though he is weeks away from coming home, family, friends and church volunteers are already making room.

“We don’t have paint to paint with, we don’t have drywall to be hung up and we don’t have two by fours to frame,” said Mark.

His family questions how they’re going to pay for their son’s new reality, having to build a wheel-chair ramp and shower. They're asking the community to help with the finances.

“We’ve got this theme that we’ve agreed on, that we’re going to try to win the day,” said Mark.

Starting to clean the spare room -- a win for dad. A phone call from his favorite football team's head coach -- a win for Camden.

The huge Ole Miss fan got a call from Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke.

“I’m glad that I could be here today, even though it’s small steps, it steps,” Mark said.

Steps to make sure when Cameron is ready to make his next step, he’ll be Cameron strong with a community of support behind him.

“Maybe this is something that will generate a mindset where we’re constantly aware that there are people that constantly have needs and we're able to feel with them, have empathy with them and put ourselves into action,” Mark said.

The family has set up a Venmo account under Mark Lang and are working on setting up a GoFundMe for the community to help in any way possible.

