Camden County senior living facility to close due to staffing shortage

In letter sent to a resident's family member and shared with First Coast News, Help at Home announced Coastal Senior Living in St. Marys would be closing due to staffing shortages and operational challenge.

"Staffing shortages and operational challenges have been a global crisis this past year and Coast Senior Living has done everything possible to prevent this from happening," the letter read in part. "However, to ensure you have appropriate care and oversight, we have no choice but to seek assistance in immediate placement for you."