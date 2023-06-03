x
Camden County Schools tap next superintendent

Dr. Tracolya Green helped bring Andrew Jackson High School in Duval County from a 'D' to a 'B' school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Camden County Schools announced Dr. Tracolya Green as the sole finalist for the new superintendent on Friday. The board is "honored" to have Dr. Green as the new superintendent, a media release from current Superintendent Dr. John Tucker said. 

Dr. Green has almost two decades of experience in education leadership. She is currently working as the assistant superintendent for Glynn County Schools grades 6-12. Green is a Camden County native. After she graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in Secondary Education, Green taught for several years. She taught science and math to high school students. 

Dr. Green helped bring Andrew Jackson High School in Duval County from a 'D' to a 'B' school. The high school's graduation rate rose to 95% under her leadership, the highest rate in the school's history. 

