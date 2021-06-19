Camden County pleads community to refrain from drugs after overdoses from fentanyl-laced narcotics

Rescuers in Camden County revived several people recently who need to be revived after taking drugs laced with the deadly opioid Fentanyl.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency personnel in Camden County responded to numerous calls of people found unconscious or irresponsible from apparent life-threatening drug overdoses, according to Camden County EMA.

At each of the calls, rescuers had to perform life-saving measures, including CPR and the administration of Narcan.

Even still, the Camden County EMA reports some patients died as a result of the overdose.

Investigators believe the source of the overdoses was the use of recreational drugs laced with Fentanyl, a deadly opioid far stronger than heroin.

Law enforcement asks those who may use illegal drugs, including marijuana, to refrain from doing so due to the possible presence of fentanyl.

"At this time, ALL recreational use narcotics, including marijuana, should be considered a serious threat to life safety," Camden County EMA said in a Facebook post.

If anyone has information about the source of the deadly drugs to call their local law enforcement.