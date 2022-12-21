Camden County man found alive and well after going missing on hunting trip

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man who went missing in Camden County during a hunting trip Sunday was successfully found Tuesday morning, t he Camden County Sheriff's Office said.

With temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight, officials involved in the search were concerned about finding the gentleman quickly. He was found alive and well. The Camden County Sheriff's Office says that resources were exhausted during the search, which also involved Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McIntosh Fire/Rescue and the McIntosh Sheriff's Office.