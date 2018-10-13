The Camden County Sheriff's Office was heartbroken to announce the death of K-9 handler Sgt. Kevin Barber Saturday morning after he died of cancer.

"Unfortunately, we are heartbroken to announce that we lost the lead K-9 handler Sgt. Kevin Barber this morning after he fought a tough battle against cancer," said the Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit via Facebook.

Friends and family of Barber created a video highlighting his time on the force training the K-9's, lounging in the grass and spending time with the dogs even as his battle began to take a toll.

"From my first bite on a bite sleeve from a police K9 to getting badged in at CCSO -- you were there," said friend Christopher Carswell in the video's summary. "You were always cutting up -- always the one with pranks and jokes! You filled my life with laughter, and I will always be grateful for that. It was an honor and a privilege to know you. You were family - the crazy Uncle that every kid should have! Love and remembered always."

The Kingsland Police Department sent their condolences via Facebook after the announcement.

The KPD also changed their Facebook cover photo in remembrance of Barber.

© 2018 WTLV