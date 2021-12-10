Camden County High School student intentionally 'bumped' teacher with their car, district says

The teacher was not injured during the incident and school officials say "the matter was dealt with immediately" through established school protocols.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Schools says a student intentionally "bumped" a teacher with their car Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Camden County High School. The teacher was not injured during the incident and school officials say "the matter was dealt with immediately" through established school protocols.

Aside from this incident, there were two other incidents reported at the high school this week.

According to the school district, social media rumors began circulating Tuesday about a threat to the high school.

The rumors were immediately investigated by the Kingsland Police Department and determined not to be credible, school officials say.

Additionally, school administration and resource officers continued to follow up on any further student and community tips shared and confirmed that there was no credible threat to the high school.

Before school on Thursday, a student threw a "pop-it" object in one of the hallways at the high school. The student was identified within moments of the incident.