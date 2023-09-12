Camden County deputies shot Woodbine man's cousin, but he's on trial for her murder

Latoya James was visiting her cousin Varshan Brown when authorities showed up to serve a search warrant. She was shot and killed, but Brown was charged in her death.

WOODBINE, Ga. — Varshan Brown, from Woodbine, is on trial facing multiple charges including: felony murder and cocaine possession. His cousin was shot and killed by deputies, but prosecutors are blaming him for his cousin's murder.

Brown's family disagrees and blames the Camden County Sheriff's Office and how they conducted serving a search warrant. The district attorney said the shooting was justified. Brown pleaded not guilty.

Monday, jurors were selected and the trial commenced soon after. There are 14 jurors; eight of them are women and six are men. Out of the eight female jurors, two are Black and then there is only one Black male juror. The rest are white.

While prosecutors say Brown's cousin would still be alive if he surrendered, the defense argued his cousin would still be alive if law enforcement followed their procedures and guidelines.

On May 4, 2021, Latoya James was with Brown at his home. Camden County deputies showed up to Brown's house shortly before 5 AM, armed with rifles. After ramming the door open, authorities say Brown shot at deputies. When they fired back, both Brown and James were injured. However, Brown survived. James was killed.

During Monday's trial, James' best friend took the stand and explained how she was spending time with her and her child. James stayed at an inn with her daughter. Prior to deputies showing to Brown's house, her friend said James took her car to visit her cousin Varshan Brown. She noticed something was wrong when James didn't come back to take her daughter to school.

Much of Monday's trial involved one of the deputies who was at the incident, cross examined by the defense.

According to the deputy, authorities received intel Brown had weapons and he operated his home as a 'traphouse', meaning Brown had a 24 hour service and would be up around the time they served the warrant. Attorneys played his body camera video to the jury. The deputy said it was possible Brown knew law enforcement was at the door when motion light sensors went off in front of his house. He explained how he was wielding a shield and was shot at. He was not injured from the shooting. The defense, however, argued that someone from the Sheriff's Office should have suggested the plans changed when an unidentified vehicle was at Brown's house; the car James drove. The deputy even said he didn't attempt to determine if someone else was in the house nor could he recall if another deputy did.

"I didn't cause that shooting," he said. "We didn't cause it."

The defense also argued how law enforcement did not give anyone behind the door to respond. As soon as deputies announced themselves, the front door was quickly rammed open.

"I don't know who gave the command [to breach the door]," the deputy added.

James' family was also in attendance. Her mother, appeared uneasy rewatching the video of the fatal incident.

Day 2 of testimony

Tuesday, day two of the trial, a second deputy took the stand. He too was at the fatal incident on May 4. He informed the jury a negotiator was present incase Brown barricaded himself inside the house. They planned on Brown staying home, but didn't know about the guest who showed up. After Brown shot at law enforcement, the other deputy - who was wielding an AR-15 rifle, said he tried to shoot at the firearm, but all he saw was a hand and a gun. Brown fired his weapon from his bedroom, which is located near the front entrance to this home. The second deputy mentioned how he was put on leave after what happened.

In the midst of the trial on Tuesday, a former EMT who was treating Brown's wounds said Brown would give him a 'death stare' he would never forget. According to this witness, Brown appeared agitated and said he knew law enforcement was coming to his house and he was 'ready' for them. Brown appeared unemotional during the trial. Brown's landlord also made an appearance.

The property owner explained to prosecutors, despite how he was usually around the area making repairs, the landlord remembered only seeing one guest show up during Brown's stay. Even though he was was not around during night hours, the property owner reassured to the jury the neighbors who lived near Brown didn't see him with multiple visitors. Events took a turn when an associate medical examiner took the stand.

While she did not perform James' autopsy, the medical examiner pointed out how James suffered a gunshot wound to her back and shoulder. Her death was mannered a homicide. James' family quickly left the courtroom when photos of her autopsy were presented to the jury. James' mother, Betty Jean, stayed while her son comforted her.