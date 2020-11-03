CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Community members in Camden County Georgia are outraged a local karate school owner's bus is still allowed to pick up children from public schools. They took their concerns to the Camden County School Board Tuesday night.

Craig Peeples has never been charged with a crime, but a jury last week found him liable at his civil trial for molesting four of the seven former students who sued him. Peeples owns Pak's Karate in Kingsland and his bus still picks up students for his after-school program.

"You can't condemn a whole business just because someone wants you to," said Ernie Haskins.

He believes Pak's Karate Academy in Kingsland is getting a bad rap following the civil trial of Peeples. Haskins' 10-year-old son takes a Pak's Karate bus from his Camden County school to its after school program and Haskins has no reservations.

"I understand I have a right for my child to be picked up by whoever I ask to pick him up," Haskins told First Coast News.

He shared his thoughts in front of the school board. They also heard from attorney Jim Stein who says he once represented one of the seven men who brought a civil suit against Peeples. Stein wants the school board to keep anyone from Pak's Academy Kingsland location off school grounds.

"I want them to do something immediately," he said. "The problem is existing and parents are concerned and children are being exposed and we need to let the community know we don't tolerate this sort of stuff."

In fact, he wants Pak's Karate Academy in Kingsland to be shut down.

"He should be out of business," he said. "He should not be doing anything to benefit himself because of what he did."

Others, like Sue Roberts, who drives one of the Pak's buses, says Peeple's rarely picks up children. She's been affiliated with Pak's in Kingsland for more than 20 years and stands behind Peeples.

"If I saw anything or seen anything, or even thought that I did, I would report it in a heartbeat," Roberts said.

The school board did not vote on the issue. Instead, the superintendent will be following up with those who spoke at the meeting.