A Camden County dispatcher was able to talk a family through the birth of their second child.

Michelle Malanga took one of hundreds of calls that came into the 911 communication lines of Camden County and was able to help bring a new little life to the world on August 28.

At 4:47 p.m. John Pine called Malanga to request that Fire Rescue come because his wife, Brittney Pine, had gone into labor and it was progressing more quickly than anticipated.

As this was Ms. Pine's second child, she was prepared but Malanga had to talk Mr. Pine through how to help catch the baby once he was born.

When fire rescue arrived Grayson Charles Pine was already born, thanks to the help of Malanga. He was a healthy 6-pound 5-ounces and 19 inches long.

