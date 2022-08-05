Petition calling for criminal charges against students who hung dead shark at Ponte Vedra High School

The petition has over 3,000 signatures so far.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal advocacy organization created a change.org petition seeking criminal charges against the students responsible for hanging a dead shark from the rafters at Ponte Vedra High School.

The petition said “we are dealing with high school seniors who have a blatant disregard for life and find killing, mutilating, and displaying the body of an animal as “funny” or a “prank this kind of mentality and behavior deserves to be punished."

The petition has over 3,000 signatures so far. The goal is 5,000.

The founder of One Protest, Adam Sugalski, said it’s pretty disgusting these kids hung this dead shark on the school's campus. He believes the shark didn’t deserve to be killed like this just for a senior prank.