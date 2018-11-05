Amber Stanley, 24, and her two young children were killed in an accident after her car struck an alligator on I-95 in South Carolina.
Stanley and her two children, Jack, 4, and Autumn, 2, were from Nassau County and will be honored in a private ceremony at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Stanley was a frequent visitor of the zoo, according to the zoo's spokesperson. Stanley was a lover of animals and loved the Land of the Tiger exhibit.
The zoo is accepting donations to raise money for a park bench to be placed in honor of the family outside the tiger exhibit.
If you would like to donate, click here.
