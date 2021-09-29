Callahan community at ease after a 5-day-manhunt

"All my friends and family that live around here can sleep better at night," resident Phillip Wilson said.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — While Patrick McDowell's injuries are treated at UF Health, a Callahan community is still mourning the loss of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

However, after five days of being on edge, the community can rest easier with the apprehension of the man accused of shooting Moyers on the morning of Sep. 24.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said the suspect was discovered in a restroom at the Callahan Ballpark. That is where he surrendered.

"We got our man. It's a great day in Nassau County," Leeper said. "He came out of the bathroom, had him get down and crawl. He crawled like a baby, like the coward he is."

The arrest was not far from Friday's fateful traffic stop, less than 10 miles away from where Moyes was mortally wounded.

To Callahan resident Phillip Wilson, he described the area as a close-knit community. The news of Moyers' death left him devastated.

"Everybody considers everybody family around here," Wilson explained.

He described Moyers as the 'hometown cop', someone he would always interact with at a gas station. To Wilson, the Callahan community can finally rest.

"All my friends and family that live around here can sleep better at night," Wilson added.

As of Tuesday night, McDowell remains in the hospital. Once he is released, he will likely be transferred to the Nassau County Jail and begin the journey through the legal system.

For Callahan residents, however, with the suspect in custody, they will now focus on honoring Deputy Moyers. Currently, a vehicle is parked outside the Nassau County Sheriff's Office where people can leave flowers, cards and other tributes to Moyers.